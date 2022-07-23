Corinth man sentenced to life for 2020 murder

Jul. 22—CORINTH — A Corinth man will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted of murder for a fatal shooting two years ago.

First Circuit District Attorney John Weddle said an Alcorn County jury found Isaiah Jerome Gunn guilty of first degree murder Thursday for the Oct. 24, 2020 killing of Brandy Leigh Mauney Smith, 40. Following the conviction, Circuit Court Judge Kelly Mims sentenced Gunn to life in prison.

Gunn was also convicted of attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. Those related charges dealt with other victims who were at the residence at the time of the crime. The judge sentenced him to serve a combined 30 years on the three felonies.

Assistant District Attorneys Kyle Robbins and Clay Cummings prosecuted the case.

william.moore@djournal.com