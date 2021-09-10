Corinth police looking for suspect in fatal shooting

Sep. 9—CORINTH — The Corinth Police Department is looking for a suspect charged with murder in a fatal shooting earlier this week.

Police responded to the Farmington Arms Apartments at 200 West Harris Circle on the evening of Monday Sept. 6 for a call of shots fired. Responding officers found an adult male who had died from gunshot wounds. The victim was identified as Anthony Tyrell Jamison, 19.

Corinth police have issued a felony arrest warrant for Darnell Deshawn Durr Jr, 23, in connection with the shooting. The charge is murder.

Anyone with information about the shooting or Durr's whereabouts is asked to call the Corinth Police Department at 662-286-3377 or Crime Stoppers on Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-8477.

william.moore@djournal.com