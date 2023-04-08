Corinth traffic stops lead to pair of drug arrests

Apr. 7—CORINTH — Traffic stops by Corinth patrolmen on sequential days led to a pair of felony drug arrests.

In the first case, police pulled over Casey Herman around 1:30 p.m. March 31. She allowed the officer to search her car and police allegedly found five syringes with residue inside them inside a backpack on the passenger floorboard. Police say the driver admitted the paraphernalia was hers.

Herman was placed under arrest and carried to the Alcorn County Jail, where corrections officers found a small baggy with a crystal-like substance inside her pants pocket. She was then charged with possession of methamphetamine.

The following day around 4 p.m., police pulled over a car without a license plate. Since there were several people in the car, officers had each occupant step out of the vehicle for the safety of both the officers and the citizens.

One of the occupants, Isaac Irons, acted oddly when asked questions. Upon searching Irons, a clear plastic baggy with a white powder-like substance was found in his pocket. Irons, 29, was charged with possession of cocaine.

