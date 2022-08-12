Corinth woman charged with damaging Farmington church

Aug. 11—CORINTH — A Corinth woman has been arrested and charged with damaging an Alcorn County church.

The Farmington Police Department asked the Alcorn County Sheriff's Office for help on Aug. 9 with the burglary of the Farmington Baptist Church. The joint investigation was able to quickly identify a suspect.

Officers went to County Road 187 and arrested Amy L. Schneider (McDonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. She was booked into the Alcorn County Jail, charged with burglary and destruction of a church.

