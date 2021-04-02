Corinth woman pleads guilty, gets life for 2018 killing

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
·1 min read

Apr. 2—CORINTH — An Alcorn County woman pleaded guilty to first degree murder Thursday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Shaquavia Gunn of Corinth was indicted with two others in the May 20, 2018 shooting death and robbery of George Harris, 57, the owner of a lawn service and home repair business. Gunn, who was 18 at the time of the crime, entered her guilty plea before Senior Circuit Court Judge Paul Funderburk

Corinth police found Harris' nude body on the front porch of his 2014 Liddon Lake Road house after his coworkers reported that he had not shown up for work. Harris had been shot in the back of the head once and a large amount of money was stolen, police said at the time. The crime happened that Sunday night around 10.

Gunn, Darius Deen, then 20, and Shakoa Walker, then 21, were all initially charged with capital murder.

Deen pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery in October 2020. He was sentenced to a life sentence on the murder and a concurrent 35-year sentence on the armed robbery charge by Circuit Court Judge John R. White.

Walker has been indicted for murder but the case has not gone to trial.

william.moore@djournal.com

