Corinth woman sentenced in 2019 crash that killed 70-year-old Bangor man

Nov. 22—A Corinth woman was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison with all but 2 1/2 years suspended on charges stemming from a fatal crash on July 20, 2019, according to the Penobscot County District attorney's office.

Melinda Hutchinson, 30, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a Class A crime, and criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, a Class D crime, at the Penobscot Judicial Center

In addition to prison time, Hutchinson was sentenced to four years of probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

On Monday, she was at the Penobscot County Jail awaiting transfer to the Maine Correctional Center in Windham. Prior to her sentencing, Hutchinson was free on bail.

Gordon Stuart, 70, of Bangor died in the head-on, two car crash on Route 15, also known as Broadway, near Pineview Avenue. He was driving a silver 2013 Altima with two teenage passengers, who were injured in the crash.

Hutchinson was driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Impala when she nodded off and crossed the center lane, hitting Stuart's car head on, according to Assistant District Attorney Brendon Trainor Brendan Trainor.

Blood tests at the hospital showed that Hutchinson had heroin in her system at the time of the crash, he said Monday.

Hutchinson's attorney, Jeffrey Silverstein of Bangor, said Monday that after the accident she underwent treatment out of state and has been sober for some time.

"She has accepted responsibility since day one," Silverstein said. "She is extremely remorseful. She was anxious to have the case resolved by her plea. It is a necessary step toward her rehabilitation."

Huchinson faced up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000 on the manslaughter charge. On the OUI charge, she faced up to a year in prison and a fine of up to $2,000.