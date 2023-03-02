Corkscrew-carrying crook impersonates police officer, robs man at Queens ATM

A crook trying to pass himself off as a police officer robbed a man with a corkscrew at a Queens ATM, cops said Thursday.

The 64-year-old victim had just finished depositing cash at the TD Bank location on Queens Blvd. near Albion Ave. in Elmhurst around 3:05 a.m. Jan. 26 when he started to leave the vestibule, according to police.

As he opened the door, the robber blocked the way, pulled out a corkscrew and told the victim he was a police officer.

He threatened the man and swung the corkscrew around while demanding he give up any cash still on him.

The victim handed over $400, and the thief ran off without injuring him, cops said.

Police are still looking for the thief and are asking for the public’s help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.