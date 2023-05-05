Corn crib reported on fire and other reports

May 5—A corn crib was reported on fire at 2:32 p.m. Thursday at 82855 180th St. in Glenville.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies held Craig Michael Edwin, 53, on a warrant at 1:17 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Marisa Elizabeth Walderon, 28, on a Mower County warrant at 2:26 p.m. Thursday at 408 S. Broadway.

1 cited for fight in jail

Deputies cited Rio Santiago Acosta, 25, for fifth-degree assault after a reported fight in the Freeborn County jail at 10:20 p.m. Thursday.

Burglary reported

A burglary was reported of a trailer at 7:28 a.m. Thursday at 411 S. First Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 2:24 p.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Shoplifting reported

Police received reports of thefts Thursday evening from March 31, April 1 and April 10 at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. Another theft was reported later in the evening from April 15.