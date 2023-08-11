Nixa is home to Missouri's third corn vending machine, opening this weekend

Tariq The Corn Kid said it best: "Corn is awesome!" While Tariq enjoys a corncob slathered in butter, others may prefer corn for feeding chickens or scattering throughout the woods for deer.

A Christian County family is introducing a new (perhaps even "awesome") way for folks to purchase field corn, an agricultural crop largely used for livestock feeding. This weekend, son and father duo Logan and Kevin Peebles are unveiling southwest Missouri's first corn vending machine, SoMo Corn Co.

Located at 1521 W. Mount Vernon St. in Nixa, SoMo Corn Co. is a corn vending machine that dispenses field corn grown by the Peebles in Christian and Lawrence Counties. To use, patrons first indicate how many pounds of corn they'd like to purchase on a digital touchscreen pad, pay with cash or card and then corn is distributed from a hopper into a container, which they must supply.

Logan said the on-site hopper can hold up to 56,000 pounds of corn and operates with scales certified by the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The minimum order at SoMo Corn Co. is 20 pounds. As of Thursday, corn is priced at 4.4 pounds per dollar, with 22 pounds of corn priced at $5, all the way up to 330 pounds of corn (the largest amount the vending machine can dispense for one customer) at $75. The vending machine is open 24/7.

SoMo Corn Co.'s grand opening is on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available and folks who purchase $50 or more of corn will receive a free SoMo Corn Co. t-shirt. All corn will also be nearly 20% off.

The corn vending machine movement

The Peebles worked with Maize Kraize, a company based in Alabama, to install the SoMo Corn Co. hopper and exhaustion systems. Established in 2016, Maize Kraize has helped manufacture and install 29 corn vending machines throughout the country, most of which are located in the southeast, Logan said. SoMo Corn Co. is the third corn vending machine in Missouri. The other two are in Polo and Dexter.

According to the Maize Kraize website, Jason Spiller and Ben Burleson founded the company with the hope to create a machine that closes the gap between farmers and consumers, offering corn in bulk to local customers.

Logan, who works as a traveling welder, said he learned about the corn vending machine movement on social media. After contacting Maize Kraize with interest in establishing his own, it took about six months for the company to manufacture and deliver the parts.

SoMo Corn Co. is an extension of the farming business for the Peebles, who have been local farmers, both in dairy and grain for decades. Kevin said the family has been growing field corn for about 15 to 20 years. They also grow wheat and soy beans in the area.

Can you eat field corn?

Field corn is edible, Logan said, but it doesn't taste good like sweet corn, which folks are used to eating. Field corn is harvested when its kernels are hard and dry, while sweet corn is harvested when tender on the outside and juicy on the inside (Tariq's favorite).

