Corn Falls After U.S. Cuts Inventory Forecast Less Than Expected

(Bloomberg) -- Corn fell from a seven-year high after the U.S. trimmed its stockpile forecast less than what analysts expected following a record flurry of Chinese purchases.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture cut its ending corn stock estimate for the current season to 1.5 billion bushels, down from a forecast of 1.55 billion last month. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expected inventories to be slashed 11% to 1.38 billion bushels.

Corn futures for March delivery on the Chicago Board of Trade tumbled as much as 3.3% to $5.45 a bushel after earlier jumping to a fresh seven-year high. Soybeans and wheat also fell.

At least one analyst cast doubt on the U.S.’s domestic stockpile forecast.

“USDA’s number for U.S. corn stocks is totally obsolete. We believe that U.S. stocks are much lower than the USDA says on this report,” said Pedro Dejneka, a partner at Chicago-based MD Commodities. “This drop on corn prices should be temporary.”

USDA raised its estimate for corn exports by 50 million bushels, reflecting big corn purchases by China. For Brazil, the corn production forecast is unchanged “as greater area is offset by a reduction in yield. Global corn ending stockpiles, at 286.5 million tons, are up 2.7 million from last month.”

Concern that China’s ravenous appetite for grains, coupled with harvest delays in South America, could empty U.S. silos has sent corn, wheat and soybean futures to recent multi-year highs.

China, the world’s biggest pork producer, has been boosting grain purchases on the world market to feed its expanding hog herds, as well as to supply the starch and sweetener industry. In late January, the Asian nation bought almost 6 million metric tons of U.S. corn in one week, a record for a single country. The buying spree isn’t over, Cargill Inc. Chief Executive Officer Dave MacLennan told Bloomberg last week.

USDA’s estimate was expected to be relatively conservative, according to Rich Nelson, chief strategist at Allendale Inc. in Illinois, said before the U.S. WASDE report. Most analysts are using 1.1 billion to 1.2 billion bushels for U.S. corn ending stocks on their own balance sheets, Nelson said.

