Corn Twitter comes for Bud Light after their anti-corn syrup Super Bowl ad

Corn twitter is popping off.

It's not the way you'd expect to start the week, but Bud Light, the patron saint of fraternities nationwide, finds itself embroiled in a bizarre feud with the corn industry. It began when the company aired an ad during the Super Bowl dunking on Miller Light and Coors Lite for brewing with corn syrup.

The National Corn Growers Association was not happy about the dig.

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

"America's corn farmers are disappointed in you," the association tweeted, adding that they would "love to discuss ... the many benefits of corn" with Bud Light.

Iowa Corn also voiced their discontent with the ad in a lengthy statement.

"I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn." pic.twitter.com/4YWbtte5Xh — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) February 4, 2019

"I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn," Mark Recker, chair of Iowa Corn, said. "Please leave us out of the beer wars."

Some pro-corn Twitter users took the ad very personally.

Thanks @budlight for alienating about 90% of your agricultural customers who formerly bought Bud Light. I will be buying all Coors Light and Miller Lite from now on. #WeGrowCorn — Dan Lienemann (@zapman62) February 4, 2019

For the record: The fact that Bud Light isn’t made with corn isn’t an issue. Most of us already knew that. It’s the fact that Bud Light, and now MillerCoors advertised it in a way that insinuates that Corn is bad when in fact it isn’t. #beerwars #agtruth — Matt Boucher (@boucherfarms) February 4, 2019

Budlight please tell me how corn syrup is bad your just trying to kiss mulleins asses with stupid crap like this. You just pissed off a bunch of Ag boys and girls. This is where you mad a huge mistake with that bs commercial. — michael long (@cropsman) February 4, 2019

Bud Light: we don’t use corn syrup



Ag Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ZBjAgjqftB



— Cole Gilkey (@ole_king_Cole_) February 4, 2019

One Iowan was so offended by the ad, she poured corn syrup into her Bud Light. Literal corn syrup ... dumped into flavorless beer.

Miller Lite shot back with a fiery "we have more taste and half the carbs."

Hey Bud Light, thanks for including us in our first Super Bowl ad in over 20 years. You forgot two things though... we have more taste and half the carbs! #itsmillertime — Miller Lite (@MillerLite) February 4, 2019

As with any Twitter feud, it's only a matter of time before the corn lobby resorts to posting passive aggressive Instagram stories about spreading the love.