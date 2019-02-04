Corn Twitter comes for Bud Light after their anti-corn syrup Super Bowl ad

Morgan Sung

Corn twitter is popping off. 

It's not the way you'd expect to start the week, but Bud Light, the patron saint of fraternities nationwide, finds itself embroiled in a bizarre feud with the corn industry. It began when the company aired an ad during the Super Bowl dunking on Miller Light and Coors Lite for brewing with corn syrup. 

The National Corn Growers Association was not happy about the dig. 

"America's corn farmers are disappointed in you," the association tweeted, adding that they would "love to discuss ... the many benefits of corn" with Bud Light. 

Iowa Corn also voiced their discontent with the ad in a lengthy statement.

"I am disappointed that Bud Light chose to denigrate corn," Mark Recker, chair of Iowa Corn, said. "Please leave us out of the beer wars." 

Some pro-corn Twitter users took the ad very personally. 

One Iowan was so offended by the ad, she poured corn syrup into her Bud Light. Literal corn syrup ... dumped into flavorless beer. 

Miller Lite shot back with a fiery "we have more taste and half the carbs." 

As with any Twitter feud, it's only a matter of time before the corn lobby resorts to posting passive aggressive Instagram stories about spreading the love.  

