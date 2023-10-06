Cornel West leaves Green Party, says he will seek presidency as independent candidate

Progressive presidential candidate Cornel West (pictured campaigning for Sen. Bernie Sanders in 2015) said on Thursday that he will run as an independent after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party. File Photo by Steve Pope/UPI

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Progressive intellectual Cornel West said on Thursday that he will run as an independent for president after moving from the People's Party and the Green Party.

West, who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders for president in the past, switched from the People's Party in June to seek the presidential nomination from the Green Party.

"People are hungry for change," West said in a message on X, formerly Twitter. "They want good policies over partisan politics. We need to break the grip of the duopoly and give power to the people. I'm running as an independent candidate for president of the United States to end the iron grip of the ruling class and ensure true democracy."

In the video, West asked the viewers to get involved in his campaign.

"We need you to be part and parcel in wrestling with this corporate duopoly, this two-party system that impedes, it gets in the way of the unleashing of the kind of policies of abolishing poverty and homelessness, of dealing with working wages, cutting back on militarism, and most importantly, trying to ensure that the best of who we are as a people can be more manifest, can be more concrete because the crisis is real and these catastrophes are bombarding us," West said.

West is a longtime civil and racial justice advocate who has supported progressive candidates.

In previous statements, West said he supports health care for all, women's rights in making healthcare decisions, slowing climate change, access to living wages and "decent housing."