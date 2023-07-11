Cornelius police charge man accused of giving narcotics to teen before fatal overdose

A man has been charged in connection to a juvenile’s apparent overdose.

Cornelius detectives said they were called on Saturday around 3:15 p.m. to Forest Shadow Circle, where they found the victim, who had died.

ALSO READ: Family says guilty plea in daughter’s fentanyl death is a step in the right direction

After investigating, detectives identified 21-year-old Ehsanullah “Sean” Ayaar as the source of the narcotics that resulted in the juvenile’s death.

Ayaar was arrested Monday and charged with felony death by distribution. He was taken to the Mecklenburg County jail and given a $100 bond.

No further information was released.

(WATCH BELOW: Concord mother searches for justice after son dies from fentanyl exposure)