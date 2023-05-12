Cornelius police cruiser hit in crash on I-77, troopers say

A Cornelius Police Department cruiser was hit in a crash on Interstate 77 Friday morning, according to highway patrol.

Troopers said it happened around 1 a.m. on I-77 North between Sam Furr Road and Gilead Road.

Investigators said a silver Jeep merged into the lane the police car was in, colliding with the car. The patrol car ran off the left side of the road, hitting concrete before it stopped on the median, troopers said. The Jeep stopped on the highway.

Troopers said the Jeep’s driver was unresponsive when first responders arrived and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The police officer, who wasn’t seriously hurt, was also taken to the hospital but was later released.

Investigators did not say if anyone will be charged.

The scene cleared around 5:15 a.m. Friday.

Highway patrol said the crash is still under investigation.

No further information was released.

