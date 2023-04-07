Cornelius Police holding birthday party for missing girl Madalina Cojocari

It’s been months since Madalina Cojocari was last seen in Cornelius, but her 12th birthday is coming up, and the Cornelius Police Department is inviting the public to celebrate her.

Cojocari was seen walking off a school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother, Diana Cojocari, last saw her at their Cornelius home on Nov. 23, but her mother didn’t report her missing until Dec. 15, 22 days later. Since then, her mother and stepfather have been charged with failure to report the disappearance of a child.

While Madalina’s whereabouts aren’t currently known, investigators say they’re still following up on leads and are hopeful for a break in the case.

Madalina’s 12th birthday is on Tuesday, April 11th. The Cornelius Police Department says a celebration will happen at the department’s headquarters, at 21440 Catawba Avenue.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

