Cornelius police officer arrested on a fugitive warrant, officials say. What we know.

A Cornelius police officer was arrested late Friday and booked in the Mecklenburg County jail on a fugitive/extradition warrant from York County, South Carolina.

Officer Erickson Douglas Lee remained jailed Saturday on a $150,000 secured bond, jail records show.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police arrested Lee about 10 p.m. Friday on charges related to an investigation by the York County Sheriff’s Office, Cornelius police said in a news release late Friday.

Lee will be placed on administrative leave, and the Cornelius Police Department will conduct an internal investigation because of his arrest, police officials said.

Cornelius police declined to specify the charges and said they were releasing no further information about the case.

The York County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday also declined to specify the charges against Lee.

“We are investigating,” sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris told The Charlotte Observer in an email. “We don’t have any further information at this point because it’s an active investigation.”

In a statement, Cornelius Police officials said they hold their officers “to the highest professional standards both on and off duty. Any officer who does not conform to these standards will be held accountable when they fail to meet those standards.”

