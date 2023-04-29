Cornelius police officer resigns after arrest, officials say

A Cornelius Police Department officer was arrested Friday night, according to officials.

Police said Erickson Douglas Lee was arrested by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. He resigned from his position, effective immediately, according to Cornelius police.

The charges are related to an investigation with the York County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson with York County told Channel they are investigating Lee and had no further comment. According to jail records, Lee is still at the Mecklenburg County Jail with a bond set at $150,000.

It is unclear what charges Lee is facing.

