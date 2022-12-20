Cornelius Police release last-known video of missing NC girl Madalina Cojocari

Madalina Cojocari was last seen in public on Monday Nov. 21 when she was getting off the bus from school near her home in Cornelius, according to video footage released by police Tuesday.

Police and the FBI said they released the footage while they continue to search for her. A news release said Madalina’s mother and stepfather claim they saw the 11-year-old on Nov. 23. Her last day in school, Nov. 21 at 4:59 p.m. is the last time police have been able to independently confirm she was seen.

“We are seeking additional witnesses outside of the family to narrow down the exact timeline of when she disappeared,” Cornelius Police said in a news release.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg School employees contacted Diana Cojocari on several occasions to inquire about Madalina being absent from school, police said.

“After repeated contact, Diana Cojocari went to Bailey Middle School on December 15, 2022, and reported to the School Resource Officer, Madalina was missing,“ the arrest report states.

Her mother Diana Cojocari, 35, and step-father Christopher Palmiter, 60, were charged for failing to report her as missing, police announced on Saturday. They made their first appearances in court Monday and Tuesday and saw their bonds set at $200,000 and $250,000 each.

Madalina is 4 feet, 10 inches, has dark brown hair and weighs about 90 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white T-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773 or 1-800- CALL FBI.

Arrest and timeline in Madalina’s disappearance

An arrest report obtained by The Charlotte Observer provides a timeline of what happened after Madalina’s disappearance:

Nov. 23: The report states this is the last day Madalina was seen. Her mother tells police she went to bed that night at 10 p.m., and her mother hasn’t seen her since. That night Cojocari and Palmiter argued, and he left to see family in Michigan and to “recover some items.”

Nov. 24: Cojocari told police she went into Madalina’s room to check on her around 11:30 a.m., and she wasn’t there.

Nov. 26: Cojocari said she waited until Saturday, Nov. 26 to ask Palmiter if he knew where Madalina was. Palmiter said he did not know and asked her the same question.

Dec. 12: At 2 p.m., Bailey Middle School Resource Officer J. Nobles attempted a home visit with 6th grade school counselor Danice Lampkin after Madalina had been absent from school since Monday, Nov. 21. “There was no answer at the door, and a truancy packet was left by Mrs. Lampkin,” according to the report.

Dec. 14: Cojocari calls Lampkin and asks to meet with her about the truancy packet. She says she will bring Madalina.

Dec. 15: Cojocari arrived at the school without Madalina, the report says. She met with Lampkin and Nobles. Cojocari reported her daughter missing at this time.

“I asked Diana why she did not report Madalina missing until now,” Nobles said in the arrest report. “Diana stated she was worried it might start a ‘conflict’ between her and Christopher.

“ Palmiter was called to the school to give a statement to detectives. He told detectives he last saw Madalina a week before his trip.

“He asked Diana if she had hidden Madalina and Diana asked Chris if he had hidden Madalina and they both said no,” according to the report. “Chris did not report her missing to the police at that time. Chris stated he spoke with Diana several times about Madalina’s whereabouts over the next three weeks and both stated that they did not know where she was, but they did not contact the police to report Madalina missing.”

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.