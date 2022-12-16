Cornelius police searching for missing 11-year-old girl

The Cornelius Police Department is searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Police said they began investigating after the parents of Madalina Cojocari reported her missing to a school research officer at Bailey Middle School on Dec. 15.

Cojocari was last seen at her home on the evening of Nov. 23, according to police.

Police said Cojocari was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, a white t-shirt and a jacket.

She weighs approximately 90 pounds, according to police.

Anyone with information about Cojocari’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

