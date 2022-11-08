Cornell frat parties suspended after reports of drugging, sexual assault

Cornell University has suspended fraternity parties after reports surfaced over the weekend alleging that at least four students were drugged and one was sexually assaulted, school administrators announced on Monday.

In a statement addressed to the student body, Cornell President Martha Pollack and Ryan Lombardi, the vice president of student and campus life, said they learned of the alleged crimes in alerts sent out by Cornell University police.

"Like you, we are outraged and saddened," they wrote. "We strongly condemn the actions of all individuals responsible for these criminal violations."

The alleged incidents of drugging and sexual assault reportedly occurred at off-campus residences affiliated with registered fraternities at Cornell, according to Pollack and Lombardi, who added that police and administrative investigations into the reports are underway.

"All found responsible will be held accountable," they said.

Cornell University campus in Ithaca, New York. / Credit: Getty Images

The decision to pause fraternity parties and social gatherings, which went into effect immediately, was confirmed on Sunday. The Interfraternity Council, which oversees some fraternities at Cornell, held an emergency meeting and "voluntarily" decided to suspend parties, according to the statement. Fraternity leaders are meant to use the suspension to "implement stronger health and safety plans," Pollack and Lombardi said.

"No IFC-affiliated social events will resume until student leaders and Cornell staff are confident activities can take place responsible and safely," they wrote.

Cornell police said in a Friday alert that they became aware of at least four students who recalled being "incapacitated" after drinking "little to no alcohol" during parties off-campus in recent weeks. The person who reported the allegations told police that the students were given Rohypnol, the date-rape drug known as "roofies."

Campus police issued another alert on Sunday after a student reported that they were sexually assaulted between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. at an off-campus event. Ithaca police are assisting in the investigation, according to Cornell police.

Police and university officials are encouraging anyone with information about the alleged crimes to report what they know by calling Cornell police at 607-255-1111 or Ithaca police at 607-272-3245.

