Cornell man charged with fifth drunk-driving offense

Sep. 9—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been charged with his fifth drunken driving offense after a one-vehicle crash in May, where he was driving at more than four times the legal limit.

Craig R. Hilger, 48, 22457 205th St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with OWI-5 and resisting or obstructing an officer.

Hilger was releassed from jail Tuesday on a signature bond. As terms of his release, he cannot alcohol or enter taverns. He returns to court Oct. 18.

Hilger pleaded no contest to his fourth drunk-driving offense in Chippewa County Court in 2003, and was ordered to serve 165 days in jail and complete 250 hours of community service.

Court records show Hilger was convicted last year of disorderly conduct by use of a dangerous weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 2:45 p.m. May 4 along Highway M in the town of Sampson. Hilger told first responders that a woman was driving the truck, but when officers called her, she advised she wasn't at the scene, and Hilger was likely drunk. Officers observed signs of intoxication and Hilger was arrested.

Police reviewed security footage of a gas station where Hilger had filled up with gas shortly about 10 minutes before the crash, and the footage showed he was driving his pickup truck.

A blood draw would later show a 0.346 blood-alcohol level; the legal limit is .08.