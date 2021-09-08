Cornell man charged with sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

Sep. 8—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man has been charged with sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at his home in early July.

Adrian L. Palmer, 40, 27272 225th Ave., was charged in Chippewa County Court with two counts of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and one count of possession of methamphetamine.

Judge Ben Lane released Palmer on a signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, the woman told police she was sexually assaulted by Palmer at his home on July 3. She had been at a street dance in Cornell and had consumed multiple drinks that evening. She said Palmer took her to his home and sexually assaulted her there. She attempted to stop him, and said that intercourse was not consensual.

Police performed a search warrant of Palmer's home on July 20, where they located the meth. He was arrested the next day. He admitted to police he had sex with the woman, but claimed it was consensual.

Palmer appeared in court Tuesday afternoon, where he informed the court he was applying for a court-appointed attorney. Judge Steve Gibbs set a return date for Oct. 12.

Online court records show Palmer was convicted in 2002 of fourth-degree sexual assault in Chippewa County Court. He was ordered to serve 60 days in jail and was on probation for two years.

Palmer also was convicted of felony-level meth charges in 2013, and he was given a five year prison sentence that was imposed-and-stayed. He also was placed on probation for five years, but that period has now ended.