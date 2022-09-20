Cornell man convicted of child sexual assault

Sep. 20—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A rural Cornell man was convicted by a jury Friday of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Joshua F. Schofield, 40, 16903 Highway D, was found guilty in Chippewa County Court of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. The jury deliberated more than three hours before reaching a verdict. By definition, repeated sexual assault is three more incidents.

Schofield has been free on a signature bond since the case was filed in June 2019. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell requested that Schofield be taken into custody immediately, but Judge Steve Gibbs denied that request. Instead, Schofield must complete daily check-ins at the Cornell Police Department.

Gibbs ordered a pre-sentence investigation be conducted, and he set sentencing for Dec. 2. The maximum penalty for this offense is 40 years in prison, 20 years of extended supervison, and a $100,000 fine. Schofield has no prior criminal record in Wisconsin, according to online records.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl told authorities that Schofield would sexually touch her under her clothing. The girl was the daughter of Schofield's girlfriend. These assaults occurred in spring 2018 at his home in the town of Sigel.

While awaiting sentencing, Schofield cannot have any contact with the victim or her family, or be withing a half-mile of her home. He also cannot have any contact with any juvenile females under the age of 16 without the presence of another adult in the room.

Newell was pleased with the outcome.

"I would like to thank the jurors for their service, and finally bringing justice for this young girl," Newell said. "I would also like to thank BACA (Bikers Against Child Abuse) for supporting this young girl from the beginning."

The two-day trial began Thursday morning. Newell said attorneys had to use every potential juror in the jury pool that showed up that day to find enough people to fill out the jury.

"It is unfortunate that this matter took so long to go to trial, but there was a perfect storm of factors including the pandemic, pre-trial filings regarding an expert witness, and at one point we were waiting on the Court of Appeals regarding a ruling," Newell said.