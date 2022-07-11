Cornell man convicted of nine charges after high-speed chase

Jul. 11—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell man who led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie in April 2021 has been convicted on nine separate charges.

Greg Knitter, 57, pleaded no contest Friday in Chippewa County Court to the nine charges, including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and causing an injury due to operating a vehicle while using controlled substances.

Judge Ben Lane ordered one year in jail for the high speed chase, but he also ordered two consecutive 90-day sentences on other convictions, and a 30-day sentence on a different conviction, as those were separate incidents unrelated to the pursuit.

Lane also gave Knitter a three-year imposed-and-stayed prison sentence, meaning he will only serve that sentence if he breaks terms of his probation. Knitter will be on probation for three years, where he cannot drink alcohol, use illegal drugs, or enter taverns.

He also must pay $5,522 in court costs and fines. Knitter has been incarcerated since the April 2021 chase; another hearing will be held soon to determine the total jail credit he has, and how it will apply over the nine convictions.

According to a report from the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on April 24, 2021, for driving left of center near Highway X and Highway XX. Knitter's vehicle fled and hit speeds reaching 100 mph.

Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie police successfully deployed tire deflation spikes and the vehicle turned northbound on U.S. 53 as the front tires deflated. The vehicle continued to flee as the front tires eventually fell off and was only on the rims when speeds decreased.

The vehicle exited U.S. 53 at Highway X/River Road in Chippewa Falls and then came to rest in a steep ditch, where the operator fled on foot. The operator was arrested moments later attempting to hide in a dumpster of a nearby apartment complex and identified as Knitter.

There were three other passengers in the vehicle, including two juveniles. One of the juveniles sustained a head laceration/injury from striking the windshield when the vehicle struck the ditch embankment. The juvenile was transported by the Chippewa Falls Fire Department to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire and treated and released. Methamphetamine and marijuana were recovered inside the vehicle.

Among the other convictions, Knitter also pleaded no contest to a separate first-degree recklessly endangering safety charge stemming from an incident in Cornell on July 16, 2020.