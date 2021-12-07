Cornell man gets probation for exposing child to cocaine

Dec. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A Cornell man will spend three years on probation for exposing his young child to cocaine at his former Eau Claire residence.

Jesse M. Handris, 31, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of neglecting a child and unrelated misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and possession of marijuana.

As conditions of probation, Judge Sarah Harless ordered Handris to maintain absolute sobriety, and undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. He must also comply with any directives from the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services.

Handris cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.

Handris' co-defendant, Lilyanna J. DeWilde, 30, of Eau Claire, was previously sentenced for a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.

According to the criminal complaint:

A police officer and social worker went to the couple's former residence on East Lexington Boulevard on Feb. 7, 2020, over concerns for their 4-year-old child.

Both admitted to recent drug use, including marijuana and cocaine. DeWilde also admitted to using heroin.

Both DeWilde and Handris said they were seeking treatment for their addictions.

The couple denied using any illegal drugs in the residence and around their child, other than smoking marijuana in the basement.

A hair follicle test for the child tested positive for the presence of cocaine.