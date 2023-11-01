Cornell student accused of threatening Jewish students makes first court appearance. What to know

The Cornell University student accused of posting threats online against Jewish students appeared briefly in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon, waiving his right to a bail hearing and choosing to remain detained until further hearings.

Patrick Dai, a 21-year-old junior at Cornell who is originally from Pittsford, New York, was arrested Tuesday on federal charges accusing him of posting threats to kill, injure and rape Jewish students on the upstate campus, court records show.

The threats at Cornell attracted national attention as part of a surge in antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the country since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7. A preliminary hearing for Dai was set for Nov. 15.

Dai is currently being held in Broom County jail. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

Pictured is the Broome County Sheriff's van transporting Patrick Dai, the 21-year-old Cornell University student accused of threatening Jewish students, as it leaves the James M. Hanley U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building following an initial appearance in Syracuse, NY on Wednesday, November 1, 2023

What happened in the Patrick Dai court hearing?

U.S. Marshals escorted Dai, who was wearing an orange Broome County jail jumpsuit, into the federal courtroom.

Dai’s hands were cuffed to waist and leg shackles. He shuffled his feet and looked down through black-rimmed glasses at the floor as he passed the court gallery filled mostly with media, attorneys and members of the prosecutor’s office.

Threats: Cornell student from Pittsford accused of threatening Jewish students. What we know now

Patrick Dai's mother exits the James M. Hanley U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building in Syracuse, NY on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Dai’s mother, who declined to comment and provide a name, sat silently in the second row, craning her head forward in what appeared to be an attempt to make eye contact with her son. She sat with a man who described himself as a family friend.

Appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thérèse Wiley Dancks, Dai stared straight ahead for most of the hearing. His comments consisted solely of “Yes, your honor” to acknowledge he understood initial instructions about the charges and waiving his right to a bail hearing, which would determine if he posed a flight risk or danger to the community.

Why did prosecutors request Dai remain detained?

Judge Wiley Dancks noted Dai could change his mind at any point and pursue the bail hearing, formally called a detention hearing.

Geoffrey Brown, the lead federal prosecutor, requested Dai remain detained during the court proceedings as a threat to the community, noting in part that Dai had visited the dining hall prior to posting the threats.

Brown also read in court several of the threatening posts that Dai allegedly left on a website affiliated with Cornell fraternities.

As Brown recited the threats to “shoot up” a Jewish dining hall and behead a “pig baby Jew” in front of parents, Dai hunched forward over the table, lowering his head away from the prosecutor.

Threatening a mass shooting or horrific antisemitic violence is outrageous and unacceptable. Grateful to our law enforcement partners who have worked to keep @Cornell students and all New Yorkers safe from the forces of hate. https://t.co/ftH5TBwl8e — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 1, 2023

At the same time, Dai’s mother lowered her head and closed her eyes. Through much of the hearing, the woman in a brown winter coat sat still, looking at her son and clutching her hands to a small black handbag.

Dai was represented at the hearing by Gabrielle DiBella, an assistant federal public defender, who declined to comment on the case.

How did FBI arrest Patrick Dai?

Authorities arrested Dai after tracking the IP address of digital devices used to post the online addresses, court records show.

Dai then admitted to posting the threats during an interview with the FBI at the Cornell Police Department, court records show, with the confession coming after Dai received Miranda warnings detailing his rights to remain silent and obtain an attorney.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Cornell student Patrick Dai appears in court. What to know