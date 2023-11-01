Cornell student from Pittsford accused of threatening Jewish students. What we know now

A Pittsford man who was a student at Cornell University was arrested Tuesday, accused of posting threatening statements online about Jewish students on campus. Here's what we know now about the student - Patrick Dai - and what he is accused of:

Who is Patrick Dai?

Dai, of Pittsford, NY, is a 21-year-old junior at Cornell University. He is a student at the university's engineering school. He was a National Merit scholar. Dai is a graduate of Pittsford Mendon High School, according to Pittsford Central School District officials. There, he belonged to the STEM Club. He graduated in the pandemic year of 2020.

For his high school yearbook senior quote, Dai chose a line spoken by the character Patrick in the cartoon Spongebob Squarepants: "Knowledge can never replace friendship."

At Cornell, Dai had worked as an orientation leader and tutored other engineering students

According to what Patrick Dai's father told the New York Post, Dai sunk into a deep depression in 2021, a year after he started at Cornell. At the suggestion of a doctor, he took two semesters off in 2022 and 2023. His father also told the Post that Dai stopped communicating with his parents in the days before he was arrested.

What is Patrick Dai accused of doing?

Dai is accused of posting threatening statements online about Jewish students at Cornell University. The menacing messages, posted over the weekend on an online forum about fraternities and sororities, alarmed students at the Ivy League school in Ithaca, Tompkins County. Dai's is accused of posting threatening messages that called for the deaths of Jewish people. Though posted, the threats were later removed, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday in federal court.

What did the threats say?

One post threatened to "shoot up 104 west," a Cornell University dining hall that caters predominantly to kosher diets and is located next to the Cornell Jewish Center, according to the criminal complaint. In another post, Dai allegedly threatened to "stab" and "slit the throat" of any Jewish males he sees on campus, to rape and throw off a cliff any Jewish females and to behead any Jewish babies, according to the complaint. In that same post, Dai threatened to "bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot" all Jewish students, authorities said.

The antisemitic messages alarmed students, prompting a response from police and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul . The anonymous threats were the latest in a surge of antisemitic and Islamophobic incidents across the nation since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

What is Patrick Dai charged with?

Dai was charged with posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications, according to a joint announcement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, FBI, New York State police and Cornell University Police. He is scheduled to appear in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday afternoon. If convicted, Dai faces up to five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to 3 years.

Dai is currently being held at Broome County, in the correctional facility's medical wing, under 24 hour supervision, according to Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar.

"The Broome County Sheriff’s Office has an agreement with the U.S. Marshalls Service to house federal inmates in our Correctional Facility when needed and this includes Patrick Dai. Mr. Dai will remain in our facility at their discretion," Akshar said in a news release.

What Cornell University officials are saying

Joel Malina, vice president for university relations at Cornell University, said Tuesday that the school was grateful for the quick work of the FBI.

"We remain shocked by and condemn these horrific, antisemitic threats and believe they should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law," Malina said in a statement. "We know that our campus community will continue to support one another in the days ahead."

Malina said that Cornell University Police will maintain a heightened security presence on campus in the coming days.

Cornell President Martha Pollack said in a statement Sunday that there were a series of "horrendous, antisemitic messages" made against the university's Jewish community, specifically naming the address of a student-run Jewish organization.

Cornell University, located in Ithaca, Tompkins County, is about 80 miles southeast of Rochester. Approximately 15,700 undergraduate students attend the university, which is also home to a prestigious law school and the College of Veterinary Medicine.

What was NY Gov. Kathy Hochul's reponse?

The threats prompted a campus visit by Hochul, who on Monday held a roundtable discussion with students at Cornell's Center for Jewish Life.

"When I met with Cornell students yesterday, I promised them New York State would do everything possible to find the perpetrator who threatened a mass shooting and antisemitic violence on campus," Hochul said in a statement.

Hochul also held a news conference Monday alongside Pollack, state and local police, and some Jewish students. She reiterated that authorities will not tolerate "any kind of hatred," adding that perpetrators will be prosecuted for the threats made.

Spike in hate incidents across United States

Reports of hate crimes against both Jews and Muslims have climbed since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, which has left thousands of people dead.

On Oct. 24, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released preliminary data showing a nearly 400% increase in reported antisemitic incidents in the United States.

"ADL recorded a total of 312 antisemitic incidents between Oct. 7-23, 2023, 190 of which were directly linked to the war in Israel and Gaza," the organization said in a news release. "By comparison, during the same period in 2022, ADL received preliminary reports of 64 incidents, including four that were Israel-related."

The Council on American-Islamic Relations reported on Oct. 25 that it has recorded more than 770 complaints, including reported bias incidents, from Muslims nationwide since Oct. 7. The organization said in a news release that "the numbers likely do not represent all cases."

The Israel-Hamas war has also impacted college campuses across the country, where rising tensions have sparked protests and free speech battles that have caused backlash for college administrations.

