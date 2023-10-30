Cornell University boosts security after antisemitic threats

An elite US college has heightened security at its Jewish centre on campus after antisemitic posts appeared online targeting its students.

Cornell University in New York state has alerted the FBI to a potential hate crime over the posts.

"We will not tolerate antisemitism at Cornell," Martha Pollack, president of the Ivy League college, said.

It comes as US President Joe Biden's government unveils measures to combat antisemitism on American campuses.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul visited the campus on Monday.

She said that "we will not tolerate threats or hatred, or antisemitism, or any kind of hatred".

The Israel-Gaza conflict has raised tensions at US higher education institutions.

The Cornell Daily Sun, the college newspaper, reported on a series of antisemitic comments left on the website Greekrank.

The platform, which is not affiliated with the university, covers fraternity and sorority life on several campuses.

The posts have since been deleted, but some are still visible through an archiving website. The Cornell Daily Sun posted screenshots of other messages.

The BBC could not immediately independently verify who posted the messages, and whether they came from a member of the student body, a single person or multiple users, or an outside source.

One post from a commenter named "hamas" was titled "if i see another jew".

The post used slurs to refer to Jewish people and threatened violence, stalking and rape against Jewish men, women and babies.

The user threatened to bring a gun to campus to kill Jewish people.

The entrance sign for Cornell

Other posts captured by the Cornell Daily Sun featured similar slurs and threats against Jewish people.

The messages came days after anti-Israel graffiti appeared on campus, the paper reported. Several derogatory posts aimed at Muslim students on campus also appeared on the Greekrank website, according to the Cornell Daily Sun.

Cornell University Police Department said in a statement that they had "increased patrols and arranged additional security for our Jewish students and organizations on and off campus, and the university is in constant communication with these groups".

Ms Pollack, the Cornell president, said in a statement on Sunday: "The virulence and destructiveness of antisemitism is real and deeply impacting our Jewish students, faculty and staff, as well as the entire Cornell community."

On Monday, the Biden administration announced that it was working to combat antisemitism and other hate speech on campuses by increasing communications with local, state and federal authorities.