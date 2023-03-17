Cornell woman charged in group home arson case

Mar. 16—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Cornell woman has been charged with lighting her bedding on fire in a group home in Lake Hallie.

Darcy L. Johnson, 52, 812 N. Eighth St., was charged in Chippewa County Court with arson of property (other than a building) and attempted arson of a building. She is being held in the Chippewa County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond, and will return to court April 11. If released, she cannot have any contact with the victim or the group home.

According to the criminal complaint, Lake Hallie police and Chippewa Fire District firefighters were called to New Hope Group Home on March 8 after smoke detectors were activated there.

A staff member told authorities that Johnson, who is a resident of the group home, had lit her bedding on fire in her bedroom. Group home staff were able to extinguish the fire.

The officer observed that "Johnson had multiple bags with her as if she had packed up all her belongings into suitcases."

Another person at the group home told police that Johnson was upset because she was denied a visitor earlier in the day.

When the officer interviewed Johnson, she claimed she was having a heart attack and she "burned the house down." She admitted using a cigarette lighter to intentionally start the blaze, and she made no effort to extinguish it.

"Johnson said she hated the group home and claimed they had made threats to harm her daughter and grandson," the criminal complaint reads. "When (the officer) commented on Johnson trying to burn her bedroom with herself inside, she requested an attorney and the right to remain silent."

Damages were estimated at $1,950.

Prior to police arriving, Johnson also told a staff worker there "that she wanted to slit (the worker's) throat," saying she would use a "butcher knife or a pair of scissors."

According to court records, Johnson was charged in 2007 with causing a minor to view or listen to sexual activity; she pleaded guilty but not guilty by mental disease or defect, and she was ordered to a mental commitment.