In Your Corner helps Embrey Apartments get heat back

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Great News from KFOR’s In Your Corner Team!

The Embrey Apartments in SW OKC went without heat, hot water and in many cases cooking after natural gas was shut off due to a leak that the property manager said was out of his control.

After the station stepped in, residents say the service was restored the next day.

After going without heat for about a month at the complex, the neighbors sounded an alarm:

Neighbor 1: I have to take a cold shower. I’m almost eighty!

Neighbor 2: Going a whole month without gas, can’t cook nothing.

Neighbor 3: We could freeze and nobody cares, it seems like.

Looking for answers, the group turned to the station – in a series of messages, the property owner said there was a gas leak and while he was working on the problem, the situation was out of his control.

However, one day after our story first aired, the service was restored.

Not only that, due to the generosity of station viewers, we were able to hand out more than a dozen donated space heaters to the complex.

“I watch Channel 4 anyway… In Your Corner and see, like, when something happens like [what we experienced] people call you guys, [and] the next day something happens. Well… something happened,” said a neighbor Monday to KFOR.

“You guys did the story and the next day [the gas] was on,” he added.

