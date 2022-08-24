Corner identifies body found in wooded area as missing woman from Colerain

The Hamilton County Corner's Office has identified the human remains found in Colerain Township as a missing woman.

On Aug. 16, Colerain police launched an investigation after human remains were reported in a wooded area of Colerain Township.

Officers were dispatched to the 4400 block of Dry Ridge Road, and the corner was called to the scene.

The corner's office identified the body as 30-year-old Lindsay Bass.

She was reported critically missing in May by the Colerain Township Police Department. She was last seen on May 20 in the Yacht Club area of Colerain off Dry Ridge Road, investigators said.

Bass was last seen wearing charcoal sweat pants, hot pink high tops, and a black long-sleeve shirt with the number 7.

In May, Bass's family told Enquirer Media Partner Fox 19 that she told them she was leaving to walk the dog on May 20. She was never seen again, the family said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Corner identified body found in wooded area as missing woman