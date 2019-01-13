Cornered by Bear Market, Bitmain Is Facing an Unclear Future

On Jan. 10, news emerged that Chinese Bitcoin mining giant Bitmain’s co-founders, Jihan Wu and Micree Zhan Ketuan, will step down as co-CEOs of the company. The move follows a streak of reports suggesting that Bitmain has been facing mass layoffs, class action lawsuits and difficulties related to its initial public offering (IPO) during the last quarter of 2018. So what exactly is happening with one of the world’s most influential crypto outfits?

Brief introduction to Bitmain, the world’s most powerful crypto mining giant

Bitmain was founded in 2013 by Jihan Wu and Micree Zhan Ketuan. Prior to that, Wu was a private equity fund manager who studied economics and psychology at Peking University, while Zhan, a graduate of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, was trying to raise funds for a startup that allowed users to stream television shows to a computer screen via a set-top box.

After discovering Bitcoin (BTC) in early 2011, Wu allegedly spent all his life savings to buy the cryptocurrency. When the Bitcoin’s price soared in 2013, he decided not only to trade the digital asset, but to create it as well. Wu asked Zhan to join him, and together they began developing an ASIC chip that would mine BTC at maximum efficiency. In November 2013, Zhan, the duo’s technical mastermind, presented their first mining rig, the Antminer S1, and Bitmain’s sales took off.

According to Wu, the company experienced a difficult period close to the end of 2014, when the infamous Mt.Gox crash happened and the whole crypto market collapsed. The situation eventually stabilized when BTC’s price began climbing up again the next year. Consequently, when the 2017 crypto boom kicked in, the business became extremely lucrative.

Thus, Bitmain booked $2.5 billion of revenue in 2017 alone, as Wu told Bloomberg, while this year turned out to be even more profitable: According to the company’s prospectus, its revenue was set at $2.8 billion by the end of June 2018. According to a different report issued by investment research company Bernstein, Bitmain made between $3 billion and $4 billion in operating profit in 2017 and allegedly outraced Nvidia, which made about $3 billion during the same period.

In May 2018, Bitmain announced its expansion to the area of artificial intelligence (AI), where it planned to compete against Nvidia, Intel and AMD using its existing chip designs to power AI systems and software. The plan was disclosed against the backdrop of increasing scrutiny regarding crypto mining operations in China. “As a China company,” said Wu, “we have to be prepared.” He added that Bitmain plans to start earning as much as 40 percent of its revenue from AI chips within five years.

Sales of Bitmain’s mining chips and circuits reportedly account for around 70 to 80 percent of the whole market. As per the company’s LinkedIn page, Bitmain is currently headquartered in Beijing and employs around 2,500 people across the world. However, it is unclear whether this information is up to date, considering the recent reports regarding job cuts.

Current state of affairs: Bear market-induced losses

As of January 2019, the two mining pools operated by Bitmain, AntPool and BTC.com, contribute to almost 23 percent of the total hashing power of the entire Bitcoin mining pool. However, just six months ago, the company’s mining pools represented 41 percent of the market share, meaning that its share has been steadily declining. Indeed, the bear market has been taking its toll, and 2018 turned out to be a problematic year for the mining giant.

According to a BitMEX Research report released on Aug. 30, Bitmain sold a lot of its mining units at a loss throughout 2018. The paper suggested that it was a deliberate strategy “to squeeze out [Bitmain’s] competition by causing them to experience lower sales and therefore financial difficulties”:

“This analysis implies Bitmain are currently loss-making, with a negative profit margin of 11.6% for the main S9 product and a margin of over negative 100% on the L3 product. In reality costs are likely to have declined so the situation may not be as bad, however we think it is likely Bitmain are currently making significant losses.”

As previously noted by Cointelegraph, at the time the BitMEX research was published, the price of Bitcoin was hovering around $7,000, which was still above the breakeven cost of mining. Therefore, the demand was likely to be there, which would make the Bitmain’s price war justified. However, when the full-blown bear market hit in November, and the price of Bitcoin fell below the breakeven cost of mining of $6,900, Bitmain should have started to experience harsher financial difficulties due to lesser demand for mining devices.