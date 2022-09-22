'A cornered Putin' isn't done with economic retaliation and could cut oil exports to Europe before embargo kicks in, RBC Capital's Helima Croft says

3
Phil Rosen
·2 min read
putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin.REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

  • Vladimir Putin is cornered and dangerous, raising the odds of more economic retaliation, RBC Capital's Helima Croft told CNBC Wednesday.

  • The commodities strategist warned that Russia could slash oil deliveries ahead of December when the EU's partial embargo kicks in.

  • "A cornered Putin is a very dangerous Putin, and we should prepare for very destabilizing, escalatory moves from this regime."

Russian President Vladimir Putin can still lash out against Europe's economy with a surprise cut in oil exports, according to Helima Croft, RBC Capital Markets' head of global commodity strategy.

After his military suffered devastating defeats in Ukraine recently, Putin announced the mobilization of 300,000 more troops early Wednesday and hinted at the use of nuclear weapons. He may not stop there.

"A cornered Putin is a very dangerous Putin, and we should prepare for very destabilizing, escalatory moves from this regime," Croft told CNBC Wednesday, though she noted that traders seem more concerned about the Federal Reserve than Russia this week.

For example, Putin may move to cut oil exports ahead of the December 5 start-date for Europe's partial embargo on Russian crude, she warned.

Oil is Moscow's main source of revenue, but slashing supplies could be a way to tighten global markets and raise prices.

"It's not like Vladimir Putin would go to zero, but he's already facing the prospect of being locked out of Europe by December 5," Croft maintained. "All he has to do is start pulling back early, essentially saying to Europe, 'You're going to cut me off December 5? I'm going to cut you off now.'"

Meanwhile, Russian seaborne oil exports dropped to their lowest level in a year, as Europe cuts back while Asian customers aren't making up the difference. In the first two weeks of September, exports totaled 3.03 million barrels per day, down by about 314,000 barrels per day compared to August, Kpler data shows.

Last month, Rystad Energy forecasted that Russian oil output would soon fall by over 1 million barrels per day as demand from China and India wanes and the EU ban begins.

Nonetheless, to Croft, if Russia makes a decision to reduce crude deliveries, it would ultimately raise the stakes in the ongoing game of brinkmanship.

"I think there are many more cards Putin can play and I'm not sure he's done by any means on the economic front," she said.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin hints that mobilisation notices to be further handed out at protest rallies

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:53 Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of Russia, states that handing out mobilisation notices at protest rallies against partial mobilisation does not contradict Russian laws, hinting that the authorities will continue to do so.

  • Members of National Guard of Ukraine, police officers, border guards, security serviceman exchanged for Medvedchuk

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:02 118 members of the National Guard of Ukraine, 9 border guards, 9 police officers, a member of the Security Service of Ukraine and marines were among the 215 defenders of Mariupol who were liberated from Russian captivity on 21 September.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's Medvedev: new regions can be defended with strategic nuclear weapons

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday that any weapons in Moscow's arsenal, including strategic nuclear weapons, could be used to defend territories incorporated in Russia from Ukraine. "The Donbas (Donetsk and Luhansk) republics and other territories will be accepted into Russia."

  • Russian politicians shouldn't be drafted to fight in Ukraine because they need to stay and explain the war, lawmaker says

    A member of Russia's State Duma, who has a military background, requested to join the army to fight in Ukraine.

  • Men should escape from occupied Melitopol immediately, even through Crimea Mayor

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:10 Russian occupiers didn't let men aged 18 to 35 pass Vasylivka checkpoint in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which is the way from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast to the Ukraine-controlled territory; as is known, Russians are preparing to conduct mobilisation in the occupied territories.

  • Kremlin propagandists, an oligarch and an alleged Putin mistress could all face sanctions from Washington

    Many prominent Russians could face financial sanctions if the U.S. Senate passes, and President Biden signs, a new House bill that targets 200 high-level Kremlin-friendly figures in media, culture, business and government.

  • Blinken to meet Chinese counterpart following Biden comments on Taiwan

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet this week with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, the State Department said on Thursday. “As part of our ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and manage competition responsibly, the Secretary will discuss a range of bilateral and global issues…

  • Kremlin denies that mobilisation decree allows a million to be enlisted

    The Kremlin on Thursday denied a report by the independent Novaya Gazeta Europe that an undisclosed clause in President Vladimir Putin's decree on partial mobilisation provided for one million reservists to be enlisted to fight in Ukraine. The state-owned news agency RIA cited Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as calling the report "a lie". Novaya Gazeta Europe, a spin-off of the now-shuttered Russian investigative newspaper, cited an unnamed source in the presidential administration as saying that point 7 of the decree, which was withheld as "For official use" in Wednesday's public release, allowed the armed forces to draft a million personnel.

  • Florida teen arrested for allegedly attacking woman jogging, hat left behind leads to his arrest

    A 19-year-old teen was arrested overnight for attacking – and biting – a woman while she was running along a trail in Central Florida, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

  • Recently liberated leaders of Azov Regiment will remain in Turkey until wars end

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - THURSDAY, 22 SEPTEMBER 2022, 11:46 President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine's agreements with Russia stipulate that the five leaders of the Azov Regiment who were released as part of the prisoner exchange on 21 September will remain in Turkey until the end of the war.

  • As U.S. stymies China’s chip sector, Beijing’s domestic industry is mired in corruption

    At least a dozen top Chinese semiconductor executives have come under investigation in the last two months.

  • For the sake of an urgent "referendum" in Donetsk and Luhansk, occupiers declared holidays

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:13 Tuesday, 27 September, has been declared a day off for holding a pseudo-referendum on "joining" the Russian Federation in the Russian-occupied parts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Chechen leader threatens 20 women detained at anti-war rally in Chechnya: Their children and husbands to be sent to fight in Ukraine

    ALONA MAZURENKO - WEDNESDAY, 21 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:58 Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of the Chechen Republic [a federal subject of the Russian Federation - ed.] said that the 15-20 women who took part in an anti-war rally in the city of Grozny [the capital of Chechnya - ed.

  • Putin summons reservists as his troops flee Ukraine trenches "like rats"

    Russia sees protests over military mobilization as CBS News tours a base where some of Putin's finest appear to have bolted in the face of Ukraine's counteroffensive.

  • Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

    STORY: Officials in parts of Ukraine controlled by Russian forces, including the two breakaway regions - the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - signaled Tuesday that they are moving forward with referendum votes that would allow them to be annexed by Russia.And if that happened, Russia's President Putin would essentially be daring the West to risk a direct military confrontation between them - a conflict that U.S. President Biden has previously warned would be World War III.This was the aftermath of what was said to be a Ukrainian artillery strike in the Luhansk region Tuesday, filmed by Reuters. A children's school was reportedly damaged.The referendums in Luhansk and Donetsk will start on the 23rd and last five days. A top Putin ally, the former president Dmitry Medvedev, says he favors the move.If the Russian-allied forces here make the areas formally part of Russia, that will be a serious escalation for Moscow against the U.S. and its allies.That's because according to Medvedev, if the areas become formally part of Russia, then anyone attacking the areas is attacking Russia itself, and it's legally entitled to self-defense - an apparent future warning.So far, the West has been careful not to supply Ukraine with weapons that could be used to shell Russian territory. Meanwhile, Ukraine's government says the threat of referendums is, quote, "naive blackmail" and a sign Russia was running scared and its military is continuing to report advances against Russia. A provincial governor has said Ukrainian troops are preparing to retake all of Luhansk. On Monday Ukraine's President Zelenskiy said speed was of the essence, and that, quote, "the occupiers are clearly in a panic."Combined, the referendum areas in question are about 15% of Ukrainian territory, an area the size of Portugal, and comes eight years after Russia annexed Crimea.

  • UN Latest: South Korean Leader Heard Insulting US Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterrez again called out President Vladimir Putin’s government over the invasion of Ukraine at a General Assembly gathering where Russia was largely isolated but defiant in its determination to press ahead with the war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineUkraine Seizes Dozens of Russian Tanks Left by Fleeing ForcesPowell Signals More Pain to Come With Fed Sending Rates HigherA Great Copper Squeeze Is

  • Putin's nuclear threats indicate the president is increasingly aware of how limited his military options are in Ukraine, Russia expert speculates

    Putin's audacious warning is less a show of legitimate strength, and more a sign that Russia's military is faltering, experts said.

  • U.S. leading indicator falls for sixth consecutive month in August

    The Conference Board said on Thursday its Leading Economic Index fell 0.3% last month after decreasing 0.5% in July. "Economic activity will continue slowing more broadly throughout the U.S. economy and is likely to contract," said Ataman Ozyildirim, senior economics director at the Conference Board in Washington.

  • Powell Predicts Housing Market Correction As Existing Home Sales Decline For Seventh Straight Month

    The hot housing market that has sent average home prices to record highs in 2022 is likely headed for a correction, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday. Whether that leads to lower...

  • Congress asked US banks: What if China is the next Russia?

    China’s growing military aggression towards Taiwan has the world on edge. Even if it not for another five or ten years, an invasion seems impending. And when it does happen, the US will intervene and defend Taiwan, president Joe Biden has made clear.