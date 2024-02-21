Cornerstone Awards will be March 12

Feb. 21—ASHLAND — Safe Harbor of Northeast Kentucky's 13th annual Cornerstone Awards and 1,000 Women (and Men) fundraising campaign luncheon will be at noon March 12 at Bellefonte Country Club.

This year's hostess will be board member Dr. Candy Boykin.

The domestic violence shelter and outreach facility will present its annual Cornerstone Awards during the luncheon, Safe Harbor Executive Director Ann Perkins said. The awards honor individuals who have been instrumental in the organization's growth during the past 40 years.

This year's honorees are Kentucky Power, Toyota of Ashland, Summit RV, Susan Hunt/Community Hospice, Kentucky Colonels and Annie Francis.

Safe Harbor serves domestic violence victims across the FIVCO area of Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Elliott, and Lawrence Counties. Over the past few years, Safe Harbor has consistently housed more than double the number of women and children compared to previous years.

During the past 40 years, Safe Harbor has provided a safe haven for more than 20,000 women, children and men.

The 1,000 Women (and Men) Campaign asks residents to make a financial pledge to help continue vital services, such as expanded substance abuse education and care for residents and enhanced children's programs and counseling. Funds also will assist with continued renovation work across Safe Harbor's campus. Pledges may be in the form of a one-time gift or may be spread out over a period of years, Perkins said.

For more information, call Linda Day at (606) 329-9304 or email her at lday@safeharborky.org. Donations also may be mailed to Safe Harbor at P.O. Box 2163, Ashland, KY 41105.

(606) 326-2661|

lward@dailyindependent.com