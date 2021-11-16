Cornerstone Bank robbed in Worcester, suspect quickly apprehended

WORCESTER — Police arrested a Brockton man and charged him with robbing a Park Avenue bank just before noon Monday.

The man also allegedly was wanted on three warrants.

Officers were called to Cornerstone Bank at 230 Park Ave., where they learned the suspect approached the teller and handed her a note demanding cash, according to a press release from the Worcester Police Department.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

A few minutes after the robbery, police said, officers came upon a male who matched the description of the suspect.

The man was in possession of money from the bank and a box cutter knife, police said.

He was arrested and will be arraigned in Central District Court in Worcester.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Cornerstone Bank robbed in Worcester, alleged suspect caught