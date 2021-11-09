Corney gets 40 years for 2020 shooting

Nov. 9—MORGANTOWN — It was an emotional courtroom Monday afternoon during the sentencing hearing of Michael Corney. Corney, 34, pleaded guilty in October to second degree murder in the shooting death of Morgantown man Chadwick Malone, 31, in South Park last September.

Corney appeared by video from the North Central Regional Jail before Judge Susan Tucker and the courtroom, which had in attendance family members of both Corney and the victim, Malone.

Defense attorney Brandon Shumaker asked the judge to consider a 20-year sentence for Corney, who faced a possible 10 to 40 years.

Shumaker continued by reading aloud a heartfelt character witness letter written by Corney's mother, Rebecca Ward, who was unable to attend, asking the judge to have sympathy on her son. Melissa Pennington, who has a child with Corney, also gave testimony acknowledging the "tremendous pain " that both families are experiencing.

Corney himself then made a statement to the court apologizing to the Malone family. "I accept responsibility, I apologize, and I'm sorry, " he said. "One day I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me."

Prosecuting attorney Perri DeChristopher then called the victim's brother, Nicholas Malone.

"It was like a piece was literally taken from our hearts, " he said during an emotional impact statement. "He was everything to us."

Heavenly Malone, the victim's sister, also made a moving statement to the court on behalf of her brother.

"He was a great man, he was a gentle giant, " she said. "He deserves to be here and it's not fair."

DeChristopher then asked Judge Tucker for the maximum 40 year sentence. "We believe the senselessness of this crime supports that and the history of Mr. Corney supports that as well, " she said. Judge Tucker considered her decision then sentenced Corney to the full 40 years in prison.

The Malone family left the courtroom "feeling blessed " as they said after court adjourned.

"I feel blessed on my brother's behalf, " Nicholas Malone said. "I feel like in some way, though it doesn't suffice completely, that there was some redemption in there."