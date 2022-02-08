Corning family looks for answers after family dog shot and killed in their own backyard

John Hiney looked out the window of his Northside Corning home around 2 p.m. Jan. 29 and saw his family's dog Lulu playing in the snow in the back yard.

It was the last time Hiney would see the beloved Pomeranian alive.

Lulu and the family's other two dogs have access to the fenced-in yard through a doggie door and go in and out as they please, Hiney said.

This time, though, Lulu didn't come back in, and when Hiney went out to investigate, he made a gruesome discovery.

"I remember seeing her around 2 p.m. I went to Wegmans and came back. I went to change and saw her lying in the snow around 5 p.m.," he said. "I knocked on the window and she didn't move. I ran out there, and she was in a puddle of blood."

Lulu, a Pomeranian dog owned by John Hiney and Shalissa Peterson of Corning, was shot and killed Jan. 29 while in the family's fenced-in back yard.

Hiney ran inside and told his wife, Shalissa Peterson, and she went out and picked the dog up and wrapped her in a blanket.

After they took the dog inside, they discovered what appeared to be a bullet wound to her head and called the Corning Police Department.

The following Monday, the grieving family took the dog to Pleasant Valley Veterinary Care in Elkland for an autopsy.

The examination performed by veterinarian John Weiner confirmed Lulu had been shot.

"The skull/head wound is consistent with a fatal pellet or small caliber bullet entering from between the eyes and exiting the back of the head," the autopsy report stated.

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding confirmed his department did receive a report about the dog around 6 p.m. Jan. 29 and that his officers are investigating.

Spaulding said there isn't anything else he can release about the investigation at this time.

If police can identify a suspect, that person would most likely be charged with aggravated cruelty to animals, according to Spaulding.

In New York, that's a felony punishable by up to two years in prison.

Hiney said after the incident was reported, he saw police officers knocking on doors and talking to neighbors.

Hiney said since Lulu's death, he blocked the doggie door and they now let the other two dogs in and out and watch them while they are in the yard.

Peterson and a close neighbo also set up a gofundme account to raise money so they can offer a reward for information about the person who shot Lulu.

If the suspect is never found, money raised will be used to cover the expenses of the necropsy report and private cremation. Anything left will be donated to a local nonprofit rescue organization, the gofundme page said.

Hiney hopes police can find the suspect.

"I would like to see them get what they deserve, and help if they need it," he said.

Anyone who has any information about the incident is asked to contact the Corning Police Department at 607-962-0340.

