Corning man charged in August killing of Keli Collins pleads not guilty

Brett R. Heffner, accused of raping and killing 26-year-old Keli Collins Aug. 5 at her Walter Smith Terrace Apartment, pleaded not guilty Friday in Steuben County Court.

Heffner, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree rape, third-degree possession of a weapon, second-degree burglary, third-degree petit larceny, two counts of first-degree falsifying business records and fourth-degree grand larceny, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

He's charged with lying in a pair of recorded interviews he gave to police in which he admitted to the killing but denied sexually assaulting Collins, Baker said.

Heffner, who is being held in Steuben County Jail without bail, is being represented by Steuben County Public Defender David Kang and Marty Anderson. Kang did not immediately return a call for comment Monday.

The first-degree murder charge alleges that Heffner intentionally killed Collins "while he was in the course of committing or attempting to commit rape," Baker said. The burglary charge is for allegedly remaining unlawfully at her apartment after the killing, and for stealing her car.

The falsifying business records charge is specifically for allegedly lying to the Corning and Hornell police departments in his videotaped interviews.

“On the videotape, he denied being involved in a sexual offense and blamed it on somebody else,” Baker said.

In the videos, Heffner told police he killed Collins by first strangling her with his hands and arms, then using a cord around her neck.

He also said he expected to be caught and prosecuted, saying, "I don't care if it's 25 years to life."

Prosecutors say Heffner and Collins walked into Collins' Walter Smith Terrace Apartment a little after midnight Aug. 5 after spending time together socializing with other friends in the apartment complex.

Baker said all evidence the Steuben County District Attorney’s Office has is that there was no existing close relationship between Collins and Heffner. He said their investigation indicates Heffner wanted a relationship with Collins, but she was not receptive.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: Brett Heffner pleads not guilty to killing Keli Collins