Corning man's body discovered at I-5 rest area

Feb. 23—A man's body was found inside a vehicle parked at the southbound Interstate 5 rest area near Corning on Feb. 21, reported the California Highway Patrol Red Bluff Office.

The body, identified by the Tehama County Coroner's Office as Daniel John Herbert Levack, 49, of Corning was discovered in a silver Kia sedan around 11 a.m. by an attendant at the Lt. John C. Helmick Rest Area, CHP said.

A representative at the coroner's office said the cause of death is being listed as natural causes.

As part of the ongoing investigation into the death, the CHP is reviewing surveillance video from the rest area, which was temporarily closed to the public during the investigation.

The coroner's office removed the body from the vehicle and the Kia was then towed away.