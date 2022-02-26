Corning Painter Is The CEO & Executive Director of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) And They Just Picked Up 7.5% More Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Executive Director, Corning Painter, recently bought a whopping US$608k worth of stock, at a price of US$15.19. While that only increased their holding size by 7.5%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Orion Engineered Carbons

Notably, that recent purchase by Corning Painter is the biggest insider purchase of Orion Engineered Carbons shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of US$16.04. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Orion Engineered Carbons share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

Orion Engineered Carbons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.4% of Orion Engineered Carbons shares, worth about US$14m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Orion Engineered Carbons Tell Us?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Orion Engineered Carbons we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Orion Engineered Carbons has 4 warning signs (3 don't sit too well with us!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

