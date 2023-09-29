This Corning pizzeria closed its doors during COVID. What does its future hold?

The old Pizza Hut on East Pulteney Street, Corning, one of 17 Pizza Hut restaurants in Western New York that closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, may reopen.

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Corning Gaffer District, said she understands an unknown Pizza Hut franchisee has purchased several local Pizza Hut buildings, including the 55 E. Pulteney St. location, and plans to update and reopen them.

Other Pizza Hut restaurants that closed in mid-2020 include locations in Elmira, Bath and Hornell.

Fabrizi said the reopening would have a positive impact on the Gaffer District.

“We are a dining destination,” Fabrizi said. “I think every time a new restaurant or eatery opens in our downtown, it just underscores the fact that we are a very popular and welcome dining destination.”

Chris Sharkey, president of Corning Enterprises, said the timeline for the plans to reopen the restaurant is unknown.

The Pizza Hut dine-in locations were all closed temporarily during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the local franchisee made the decision to make the closures permanent, according to a Pizza Hut spokesperson.

However, a spokesperson said Pizza Hut now has plans to open new franchises to the region.

Among the restaurants affected by the closure are Pizza Hut locations at 55 E. Pulteney St. in Corning, 1151 Broadway in Elmira, 357 W. Morris St. in Bath, and 1000 state Route 36 in Hornell.

Other Pizza Hut locations include Batavia, Blasdell, Cheektowaga, Depew, Hamburg, Jamestown, Kenmore, Lockport, Niagara Falls, Olean, Yorkshire, Dunkirk and Amherst.

Pizza Hut was founded in 1958 and is owned by Yum Brands, which also owns Kentucky Fried Chicken and Taco Bell.

This article originally appeared on The Leader: 17 WNY Pizza Huts closed in 2020. Will Corning NY spot reopen?