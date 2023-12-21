Corning's First Presbyterian Church offers free Christmas dinner. What you need to know

No one in the Corning area needs to be alone on Christmas.

For more than 50 years, the First Presbyterian Church of Corning has offered a free Christmas Day dinner, and this year the popular event is back once again.

Pastor Jeffrey Ugoretz said the dinner will be served at noon Christmas Day in the church’s Fellowship Hall, at 1 East First St., Corning.

“Prior to the dinner we will do a little Christmas carol singing at 11:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at the church,” Ugoretz said. “We do this because we want people to be able to come together, enjoy a wonderful meal, but even more importantly to enjoy the company of one another on Christmas Day.”

Bernie Danforth, chair of the First Presbyterian Dinner Committee, said many people look forward to the dinner and remember the experience for years. Danforth has been working at the Christmas Day event for nearly 40 years.

People enjoyed their time at the 2022 free Christmas Day Dinner at the First Presbyterian Church, on First Street in Corning. The Christmas Dinner will be held again at the church at noon on Christmas Day.

“I hear from several people during Christmas time that have retired and moved to Florida or other places,” Danforth said. “In Christmas cards they’re still talking about all the times they’ve had with others at the Christmas dinner at the church.”

Danforth said attendees eating at the Christmas Dinner are not the only people that always remember the event.

“We probably have about 40 or more volunteers at the event every year who just love the event,” Danforth said. “I mean if you have 40-50 people who want to volunteer, to give up part of their Christmas Day to make the day brighter for someone else, that says a lot.”

Amount of people served at dinner has decreased since COVID-19

Danforth said the number of customers served went down from about 100 annually, pre-pandemic, to about 50 people in the last couple of years.

Event organizers are hopeful that trend changes on Monday.

First Presbyterian Church of Corning, 1 East First St.,

“I’m hoping it will come back this year to closer to prior to COVID,” Danforth said. “It's hard to tell. We lost a lot of people during COVID and we're still struggling to get the numbers back up. We're not sure why at this point, but we are moving forward.”

Everyone in the community is invited and welcome

The free Christmas Dinner will feature ham, yams, green beans, a dessert, a gift for every attendee and much more.

“We're hoping to have more people come and enjoy themselves this year,” Ugoretz said. “It’s just a great time for everyone.”

People who would like to attend the Christmas Dinner can call the First Presbyterian Church at 607-937-5419 to let volunteers know who is coming to the event.

“That would be very helpful,” Ugoretz said.

