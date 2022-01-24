Cornish man accused of firing .44 magnum through own rear window in alleged road rage incident

Jan. 24—A Cornish man is facing charges after Lebanon police allege he fired a .44 magnum revolver out the rear window of his Chevy Tahoe during a road rage incident Saturday in Lebanon, police said.

According to Lebanon police, around 4:49 p.m. Saturday a Chevrolet Tahoe and Toyota RAV4 were heading north on Meriden Road in Lebanon when the driver of the RAV4 attempted to pass the Tahoe in a passing zone.

Instead of letting the car pass, Lebanon police allege the driver of the Tahoe swerved at the RAV4, almost forcing the car off the road.

Shortly afterwards, the driver of the Tahoe, identified by police as Donald Delisle, 50, of Cornish, allegedly attempted to fire a .44 magnum revolver through his own rear window at the RAV4, but did not hit the vehicle.

Lebanon police were able to locate the Tahoe and took Delisle into custody, seizing his .44 magnum revolver and a 16-gauge pump shotgun also found in his vehicle.

Delisle was charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of a firearm, criminal threatening with a firearm, and attempted murder.