Cornishman awarded Victoria Cross remembered

The life of one of only a few Cornishmen to be awarded the Victoria Cross has been remembered at a ceremony in Saltash.

William Odgers was awarded the medal for storming a fortified stockade during the New Zealand Wars in 1860 while in the Royal Navy.

His grave was blessed in a simple ceremony at St Stephen's Churchyard.

The event was attended by Mr Odgers' extended family, Royal Navy personnel and local dignitaries.

Mr Odgers was born in Falmouth in 1834 and joined the navy in 1852.

His vessel HMS Niger arrived in New Plymouth in 1860 and he was the part of a naval detachment that joined an attack on a pa - a fortified compound.

He was awarded the first Victoria Cross of the New Zealand Wars for his being first over the pa's wall and seizing flags that flew over it.

'Very brave man'

The New Zealand Wars, also referred to as the Land Wars, were fought from 1845-1872 as Maori put up resistance to the expansion of European colonists across the country.

A sea shanty singing evening will be held later at the Union Inn in Saltash, where Mr Odgers went on to become landlord after leaving the Royal Navy.

Both events have been organised by Lt Cdr Barry Brooking MBE who led the tribute to Mr Odgers.

"He was clearly a very brave man... and in spite of heavy fire was first over the top to capture the Maori war flags."

"As a fellow Cornishman, I'm very proud." said Mr Brooking.

The Victoria Cross is is awarded for valour "in the presence of the enemy" to members of the British Armed Forces.

