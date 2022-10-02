Cornwall beach cleaners join forces for clean-up

Anti-litter campaigners joined forces at a Cornwall beach to mark a week of environmental events.

Beach cleaners including Pat Smith of The Final Straw, Emily Stevenson of Beach Guardian and Andrew Forst of Turn the Tide met at Carlyon Bay.

The aim was to mark the final day of the Great Big Green Week, run by the Climate Coalition.

"It's great to join forces with others who are passionate about protecting our planet," said Ms Smith.

"Getting together inspires us all to find new ways and encourage more people to join in efforts to do something really positive to tackle huge issues such as climate change and plastic pollution."

