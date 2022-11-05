Cornwall ferry: Sealife surveys were incredible, charity says

Surveys of sealife from a ferry between between Penzance and the Isles of Scilly have been "incredible", a charity has said.

Orca has been allowed to study whales, dolphins and porpoises from the Scillonian ferry between March and October.

It said the highlight was a fin whale during a survey in June.

The most sighted species were common dolphins, with 299 animals spotted, along with grey seals and sunfish.

Tally of species sighted:

Common dolphin: 299

Unidentified dolphin: 25

Grey seal: 14

Harbour porpoise: 11

Bottlenose dolphin: 4

Minke whale: 3

Unidentified whale: 3

Risso's dolphin: 2

Sunfish: 2

Basking shark: 1

Fin whale: 1

Between March and October there were 95 sightings of animals on the 37-mile (60km) crossing, said Orca.

A total of 4,924 individual animals had been recorded since the surveys started in 2009, with 16 different species seen.

These included killer whales, humpback whales, bottlenose dolphins, basking sharks, seals, tuna and leatherback turtles.

Lucy Babey, Orca's head of science and conservation, said 2022 had been an "incredible survey season" and thanked the ferry firm for allowing it to "carry out our vital monitoring work, so that we can help to protect these incredible animals for the future".