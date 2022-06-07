Cornwall man arrested after gas station robbery in Sharon

A Cornwall man suspected in a robbery at the Citgo gas station on Route 7 in Sharon was arrested on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Connecticut State Police.

According to state police, Troop B was notified of a panic alarm at the gas station. Upon arrival, it was discovered the station had been robbed.

Police said a male suspect with a neck tattoo in all black clothes left the area driving a dark blue Jeep Grand Cherokee. The suspect, Marcus Awbrey of Cornwall, was arrested on Route 4 in Goshen after a trooper saw a vehicle matching this description, according to police. The male operator matched the description of the suspect, which included a neck tattoo.

Awbrey, 31, admitted to the crime at the gas station when police investigated him, the police said.

Awbrey was arrested and charged with one count of third-degree robbery and one count of sixth-degree larceny, according to the police. He is currently being held but is waiting to be bonded out on a $2,500 surety bond, the police said.

Awbrey is scheduled to appear in Torrington Superior Court on June 20.