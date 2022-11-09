Cornwall moors SSSI plans 'will hit farmers' activities'

The moors are home to rare species and plants had been recorded, informing a decision "not taken lightly".

Plans to make a part of west Cornwall a protected wildlife area will prevent farmers from carrying out many normal activities, it has been claimed.

Natural England has proposed making large parts of Penwith Moors a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

Farmers claim even simple work such as driving vehicles to feed or move animals could be restricted.

Natural England said a consultation was under way and it would hold meetings to discuss the plans.

'Unconsenting activity'

The moors, between Land's End and St Ives, are described by Natural England as an "extensive area of heathland, acid grassland and wetlands" recognised for its cultural and wildlife importance.

It said many rare animal and plant species had been recorded, informing a decision "not taken lightly".

One farmer, Scott, who runs a holding with llamas and geese above St Ives, said he was worried restrictions were not compatible with even low-impact farming.

He said: "It's unconsenting activity, much of which would be normal farming activities, such as driving up a 45-degree hill to feed llamas because I cannot physically carry feed.

"So, I need to tell them all about my vehicle movements, which might be ad hoc. But to do so without consent is a criminal offence."

The National Farmers' Union (NFU) has also raised concerns, including that the 1,000 acre (404 hectares) area was larger than it believed it was going to be.

David George, from the NFU, said: "People who may otherwise have been on the fringes of the area will find themselves potentially in an SSSI, with many more obligations upon them."

Natural England said SSSIs were "not incompatible with viable farming businesses and we recognise the vital role farmers and landowners play".

It said it would hear their views "before a final decision".

