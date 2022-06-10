Cornwall resident sentenced for threatening to kill Democrat U.S. Senators

A Lebanon County resident was sentenced to time served Friday for planning an attack to kill members of the U.S. Senate after an argument with his ex-wife.

Kenelm Shirk III, 72, served 16 months and 20 days in prison since he was taken into custody Jan. 21. He will be on probation for a year and must pay a $10,000 fine issued by U.S. District Judge Jennifer Wilson.

The Cornwall resident is an attorney and owner of Shirk Law Associates of Ephrata.

Wilson said she took Shirk's age and health concerns into account when deciding the sentence. Federal prosecutors were asking for a sentence of 18 months followed by one year of supervised release.

Shirk apologized for his actions before sentencing, saying that he was "not a terrorist." He pleaded guilty March 7 for threatening to murder a United States official.

In January, Pennsylvania State Police in Chambersburg, Franklin County, arrested and charged Shirk with two counts of terroristic threats. He was in possession of an AR-15 rifle, handguns and "hundreds of rounds of ammunition," officials reported.

Prior to Shirk's arrest, Cornwall Police Department in Lebanon County had issued an alert for him after he allegedly threatened to kill his ex-wife and government officials, in addition to planning "suicide by cop" if confronted by law enforcement.

When evaluated at Wellspan Chambersburg Hospital after his arrest, two nurses said Shirk made comments about shooting government officials in their front yard. One nurse, who officials said was in the medical field for 16 years, said she thought Shirk was serious about killing his ex-wife and others.

"This along with his comments about not being afraid to die made her afraid," officials said in the affidavit.

Nurses also found 50 quarter-sized plastic crosses in a bag in Shirk's briefcase, according to officials. The bag also contained a "to-do list", which included "guns, ammo, ropes, tools, meds, magazines," according to court documents.

As part of his supervision, Shirk was ordered to comply with psychiatric counselling, forfeit the weapons and ammunition involved with the case and provide a DNA sample, according to officials.

The former solicitor of the borough of Akron, in Lancaster County, Shirk was disbarred on consent from the Bar of the Commonwealth effective June 11. That means that he reached an agreement with the bar regarding his discipline.

The case was investigated by the FBI, state police, the Franklin County DA’s Office, Cornwall Police, and Washington D.C. Capitol Police. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jaime M. Keating prosecuted the case.

