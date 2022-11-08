Cornwall takes on first space industry apprentices on courses

Apprenticeships and training courses in space technology have begun in Cornwall for people wanting roles in the sector.

Cornwall Space and Aerospace Technology Training (CSATT) courses include a Higher National Certificate in space technology and a foundation degree.

They include training in satellite technology, physics and astronomy.

Course bosses said the training, using state-of-the-art facilities, was preparing people to support the county's growing space industry.

Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport Newquay, will be launching satellites into space from UK soil

The CSATT training, run by Truro and Penwith College, includes the use of facilities at its £7m specialist technology Valency centre in Truro.

The training comes as Spaceport Cornwall, based at Cornwall Airport Newquay, works towards its first launch of satellites into space from UK soil.

A Virgin Orbit plane and rocket arrived at Cornwall Airport Newquay in October.

Cornwall Council said the county's space sector had grown 164% since 2010 and was set to contribute £1bn to the local economy by 2030.

One of the apprentices, 17-year-old Sennen, who said he had been learning about satellites and coding, said getting on a course had been helping him with one of his "main dreams", as he had wanted to be an astronaut since he was seven years old.

He said: "It's been that sort of dream that has been out of reach for so many years now. I have this entry way into it - it's amazing."

Course project manager Dr Heidi Thiemann said: "While we only have a few apprentices on courses at the moment, we know that courses are going to grow and grow as more companies move down to Cornwall and start employing people in the region."

